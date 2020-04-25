17 worshippers arrested while praying In Pretoria West for contravening lockdown regulations
Johannesburg - Seventeen worshipers were arrested in Pretoria West on Friday when police found them congregating and praying, contravening the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.
The video of the arrest subsequently went viral on social media on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the men were arrested by members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT), who had been conducting patrols in the area when they were alerted to the group which was contravening regulations.
“The members responded to the complaint and found a group of people converged in a building at Retief Street, Pretoria West. The group were preparing to worship when they were discovered,” said Naidoo.
He said the 17 suspects would face charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations as they relate to the Covid-19 lockdown.
"The comments which can be heard at the end of the video about Prophet Mohammed is rather unfortunate and unacceptable that someone could make such utterances. On this note the SAPS management has directed that this matter too be investigated and the person/s who uttered such comment/s about the Prophet be identified and brought to book," added Naidoo.
The suspects are still in police custody as the SAPS waits on confirmation on their nationalities from the Department of Home Affairs.
“The suspects will be either be released on bail, issued with a fine or taken court on Tuesday depending on the outcome of the preliminary investigations,” he concluded.
