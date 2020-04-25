17 worshippers arrested while praying In Pretoria West for contravening lockdown regulations

Johannesburg - Seventeen worshipers were arrested in Pretoria West on Friday when police found them congregating and praying, contravening the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The video of the arrest subsequently went viral on social media on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the men were arrested by members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT), who had been conducting patrols in the area when they were alerted to the group which was contravening regulations.

“The members responded to the complaint and found a group of people converged in a building at Retief Street, Pretoria West. The group were preparing to worship when they were discovered,” said Naidoo.

He said the 17 suspects would face charges of contravening the Disaster Management Act regulations as they relate to the Covid-19 lockdown.