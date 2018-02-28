Pretoria - The police in Sunnyside warn people visiting that part of the city to refrain from illegal activities as they would not be spared the might of the justice system, said spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela.



Mavimbela said this warning stemmed from recent arrests of 20 suspects that were busted during crime prevention operations that took place between Monday and Tuesday.



The alleged culprits were busted for numerous crimes including malicious damage to property, shoplifting, theft, possession of drugs and robbery.



“The most hideous of the reported crimes involves a 40-year-old man who was nabbed last night for allegedly robbing a 19-year-old teenager of his Huawei P8 Lite cellphone on Monday. The device was found to be worth approximately R3 500,”



Officers who patrolled the capital’s busy streets in search of suspicious persons and vehicles also busted an intoxicated who caused a scene after being involved in a car accident. The 56-year-old man from Pretoria Central would be put through trial.



Mavimbela said the police also arrested three middle age suspects for possession of dagga. One of them was a 50-year-old woman who had the drugs in her vehicle.



“All these arrested suspects will have to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates this week by Wednesday. Members of the public should be cautious before operating or displaying their cellphones in public spaces,”



Mavimbela also encouraged concerned citizens to report unknown and suspicious persons hanging around or frequenting neighborhoods to the police. He said some of the people who displayed such questionable behaviour were drug dealers, robbers or thieves.



The police may be reached, even anonymously on the Crime Stop number, 0860010111 or by sending SMS messages to crime line, 32211.

Pretoria News