Pretoria - About 20 people, including several children, were injured when two minibus taxis crashed at the Simon Vermooten and Pretoria roads intersection in Silverton, Pretoria on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find the two taxis on the side of the road, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Several people were found inside the vehicles while others were found walking around on the scene.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that approximately 20 patients had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Some of the patients had already been transported by other services. The patients were treated for their injuries and were thereafter transported to nearby provincial hospitals for further treatment," Meiring said.

