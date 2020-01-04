The Department of Basic Education has moved swiftly to quash reports claiming it lowered the maths pass rate in Grades 7 to 9 to 20%. In the past week, there have been reports in several media outlets. The department said it was “fake news” and based on a change made in 2016.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “The department clarified the misunderstanding back then after some media platforms incorrectly reported on the issue.

“It seems the matter has since resurfaced and is being shared on social media as though it was new information.”

He said instead of a change in the pass requirements in 2016, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga made a special concession as part of a transitional arrangement after the implementation of the new Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (Caps) in the senior phase schools.