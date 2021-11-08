20 more succumb to Covid-19 in SA as 116 people get infected

Johannesburg - Twenty more people have succumbed to Covid-19-related complications in South Africa, the Department of Health said on Monday night. This comes as 116 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The latest infections takes the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country to over 2.9 million since the first case was detected in March last year. National Institute for Communicable Diseases spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said most of the new infections came from Gauteng, KZN and the Western Cape. “The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 20%. The Western Cape accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga for 8%; the Eastern Cape for 7%; the Free State, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases,” she said.

“Today the institute reports 116 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 924 072. This increase represents a 0.7% positivity rate,” said Jimoh. She said 18.7 million Covid-19 tests had been conducted in the public and private sector since last year, with just over 16 500 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. Jimoh said there were 16 people admitted in hospital due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people hospitalised due to the virus to 3 740.