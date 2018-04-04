Tokelo Kgatle was sentenced to fifteen years for house robbery, fifteen years for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and a further two years for possession of stolen property.





Mbele said the sentences would run concurrently and Kgatle would serve an effective twenty years behind bars.





"On the 19 th of April 2017 at 09:30; three suspects robbed a 31-year old female in her house Chamber Street Booysens. The victim was in the house with her child when one of the suspects pointed her with a firearm and closed her mouth with his hand. They demanded money and ransacked the house. They took undisclosed amount of money and her cell phone."





The s uspects were disturbed by her husband who came to check on her and their baby.





"The husband managed to run away to get help. Community members alerted the police and they arrested Kgatle on Nelson Road Booysens. Police recovered an unlicensed firearm with no serial number and live ammunition, also cell phone of a victim was recovered."





Mbele added that two of Kgatle's accomplices managed to run away.



