Photo: TMPD (Arrive Alive website)

PRETORIA – The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) on Wednesday said it was intensifying road safety campaigns across the capital, as statistics gathered over the past few months showed “a peak in lawlessness by motorists”. TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said due to the apathy for traffic laws, more than 200 000 fines were issued from November to January, mostly for motorists disregarding traffic signs, driving unroadworthy vehicles, driving without driving licences, not wearing seatbelts or driving inconsiderately.

He said speeding and drunk driving remained the biggest headaches for metro police in the capital city.

“In November 2019, a total of 75 588 fines were issued and 95 people were arrested in Tshwane. In December 2019, a total of 145 people were arrested for different offences. Of these, 83 arrests were for drunk driving with 25 arrests in the Centurion area. One person was arrested for speeding when he was caught driving on the N4 highway at 225 km/h in a 120 km zone,” said Mahamba.

In January the TMPD issued 51 121 fines, while 78 people were arrested for offences that included speeding and drunk driving.