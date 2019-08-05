Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - Twenty-one children on their way to school were injured in a collision between a taxi and another vehicle on Reinecke Street, Carletonville in Johannesburg on Monday. In a statement, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on scene at 7:15am and found both vehicles on the side of the road.

"The passengers had already climbed out of the taxi and were now found seated on the side of the road. Medics assessed the patients and found that 21 children, aged between 12 and 18, had sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate," he said.

Patients needing further medical care were taken to nearby provincial hospitals.

Authorities remained on the scene for further investigations, Meiring added.

African News Agency/ANA

