Johannesburg - Twelve learners from Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Soweto, were rushed to hospital on Thursday after ingesting drug-laced cookies. A 21-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly supplying learners with the cookies alleged to contain drugs.

Gauteng Health Department’s spokesperson Kwara Kekana confirmed that the pupils, who are reported to have been vomiting, shaking and bleeding blood through their noses, were taken to Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Jabulani for examination and discharged within a few hours.

“It was discovered that learners had taken drugs or eaten cookies containing drugs. Learners were examined but it has not been confirmed what kind of drugs they had consumed. They have been discharged and there have been no deaths from the incident,” said Kekana.

Gauteng SAPS Spokesperson Kay Makhubela said police were investigating a case of supplying narcotics to learners and a suspect had been arrested.