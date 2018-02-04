Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said that the department had 250 learners that still needed to be placed at a school for the 2018 academic year. Picture: Oupa Mokoena

Johannesburg - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said on Monday that the department had 250 learners that still needed to be placed at a school for the 2018 academic year.

Schooling started on January 17 but Lesufi tweeted: "By the 15th (February) all learners will be placed. We only left with less 250 learners from 37 000 learners. So there's hope."

Lesufi said this in response to a tweet of someone who mentioned that his niece still needed to be placed in Soshanguve, in Pretoria.

Last week, the department of education said that they still had 3 366 learners that still needed to be placed at a school.

