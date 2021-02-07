3 dead, 9 injured in 3 separate Gauteng road accidents

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have died and nine others were injured, most of them seriously, in three separate road accidents in Gauteng this weekend, paramedics said on Sunday. Two people were killed and another three were injured, including a six-year-old child, when two cars collided head-on near the Kokosi turn off on the N12 in Fochville south-west of Johannesburg late on Saturday night, ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement. ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at 10.49 pm and found the Gauteng provincial emergency medical services, traffic, and fire departments already in attendance, along with another private medical service. An adult man, who was still trapped in one of the vehicles, had already been declared dead on arrival by the Gauteng emergency services. The Gauteng emergency services had also already treated and transported to hospital a critically injured adult man, who also later died due to his injuries. The other private emergency medical service on the scene treated and transported to hospital a six-year-old child with unknown injuries and the mother, who was believed to have escaped the crash unscathed.

ER24 treated a 16-year-old boy and a man in his early 20s for moderate injuries and transported them to Carletonville Hospital for further care, Campbell said.

In an earlier crash, late on Friday night, a man believed to be in his 20s died and another man in his 30s suffered serious injuries when a minibus bus and a car collided head-on on Hendrik Potgieter Road in Ruimsig in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, he said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 11pm, along with a few other private emergency medical services.

"The young man was found still in the driver's seat of his BMW, showing no signs of life. Unfortunately nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on arrival."

The driver of the tour bus was found trapped in his vehicle. He had suffered serious injuries. He was treated using advanced life support interventions before the services on hand managed to extricate him. He was then transported to a private hospital in the area for further care, Campbell said.

Five young adults were seriously injured when a car veered out of control and crashed into a tree alongside Columbine Avenue in Mondeor in Johannesburg South. Photo: ER24

In the third crash, five young adults were seriously injured when a car veered out of control and crashed into a tree alongside Columbine Avenue in Mondeor in Johannesburg South on Saturday night.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 8.54pm, along with a few other private emergency medical services, and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Service (JMPD) and law enforcement officers, Campbell said.

Two women and three men, all between the ages of 19 and 25, were found injured on the scene.

The critically injured woman driver was found still trapped in the car and had to be extracted from the wreck. The other four passengers had suffered serious injuries and all five were treated with advanced life support interventions by the various paramedic services on the scene.

ER24 treated and transported a 20-year-old male patient to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for further care. The details surrounding all three accidents were unknown to paramedics, but local authorities were investigating, Campbell said.

- African News Agency (ANA), editing by Jacques Keet