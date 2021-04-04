3 killed in head-on crash near Vanderbijlpark

Johannesburg - Three people were killed and two other people were injured in a head-on collision between a bakkie and a car on the N1 north, near the Vanderbijlpark offramp in the south of Gauteng, paramedics said. ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said on Saturday night, paramedics arrived on the scene at around 8.15pm, along with provincial emergency medical services and another private medical service. “A man believed to be in his 40s was found entrapped in the wreckage of the bakkie. He showed no signs of life and was declared dead on arrival,” Campbell said. “A man and a woman, believed to be in-laws and in their late 20s/early 30s, were found entrapped in the Fortuner. They too showed no signs of life and were declared dead on arrival.” Campbell said that another man and woman in the same car suffered minor injuries and were treated and transported to the Sebokeng Hospital for further care.

He said that the South African Police Services were on scene for further investigation and the fire department assisted with the extraction of the deceased.

In a non-related accident, a 24-year-old motorbike rider was seriously injured after colliding side-on with a bakkie at the intersection of Beyers Naudé Drive and Duiker Avenue in Randpark Ridge, on Saturday night.

Campbell said paramedics arrived at 10.40pm to find the Kawasaki in pieces, some 30 meters from the bakkie, which was on lying its side from the impact.

“The biker was found to have suffered multiple injuries and was in a serious condition. He was treated and transported to a private hospital for further care,” Campbell said.

“Two of the four people travelling in the bakkie were also treated for injuries and transported to hospital by another private service on scene.”

– African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Devereaux Morkel