3 more arrested in connection with R53m SAPS vehicle tender case

Pretoria - Three more people have been arrested in connection with a R56-million tender fraud case. The latest arrests brings to total the number of people arrested in the multi-million rand SAPS vehicle branding and marking case to 41. On Friday, the Special National Anti-Corruption Task Team assigned to the Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)arrested three more people, and two others have since been re-arrested for perjury. Those arrested include a colonel, an administrative employee within the SAPS Supply Chain Management (SCM) Division, and three civilians. All five face a range of charges including fraud, corruption, money laundering and perjury.

“The arrest of our own must send a stern warning to all law enforcement officers to steer clear of criminality and corruption at all times,” commented SAPS National Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole.

“The latest arrests is indicative that we are committed in fighting corruption within our ranks. Well done to the team in place that continue to root out corruption without fear or favour.”

The possibility of more arrests in the case have not been ruled out.

All five will appear before the Pretoria Magistrates court on Monday for a formal bail application.

“The Investigating Directorate is intensifying efforts to get those who orchestrated and partook in looting the system to account,“said Advocate Hermione Cronje - head of the Investigating Directorate.

Meanwhile, the Labour Court has dismissed, with costs, the urgent application that was brought by seven of the accused through their labour union POPCRU in deeming the internal disciplinary processes that are currently in progress within the SAPS as unfair labour practices.