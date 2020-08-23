3 Tshwane cops killed in crash with suspected drunk driver

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Three Tshwane Metro Police officers have died after being involved in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver in the early hours of Sunday. Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said they were still in the process of alerting the families of the three officers who were killed in the crash on the N4 between Trans Orange Road and Rebecca Street in Pretoria west. Mahamba, who sounded shattered following the incident said: "We are working with the Department of Roads and Transport to inform their families, so for now their names and information will be withheld until the families are contacted.“ He said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will later on Sunday hold a briefing to give further information. According to the TMPD, the incident happened around 2am on Sunday morning when Tshwane Metro Police officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly and facing oncoming traffic in the Pretoria CBD.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle, which was driving to the westerly direction, but the driver continued and officers gave chase.

The officers called for back-up and they were joined in the chase by a TMPD team, which was in the area where the vehicle was heading. The TMPD vehicle had three male officers inside.

The TMPD vehicle that was giving back up was then involved in a head-on collision with the vehicle being pursued.

The three Tshwane Metro Police officers died on the scene. The driver of the vehicle being chased also died at the scene. He was driving with a woman passenger who was transported to the nearest hospital.

Empty and full alcohol bottles were found in the suspect's vehicle.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened.

Pretoria News