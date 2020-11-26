33rd coolest suburb in the world comes together to ’tickle’ Black Friday

Melville – With the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) falling by just over 16.4% between the first quarter and second quarter of 2020, which resulted in an annualized growth rate of -51%. It’s no secret that this year’s Black Friday promotional day has got a lot of businesses & customers trebling. However, there is a silver lining.

Newly dubbed 33rd Coolest Suburb in the world Melville, has once again proven why is it highly rated as one of the best neighbourhoods by coming together to host a “#FunBlackFriday” LIVE video stream. The stream will be hosted at the ERF350.Studios by iLOVEmelville.LIVE for the whole day.

The online platform has decided to provide small businesses with a Black Friday Special of a LIVE 10-minute interview to talk about their Black Friday offering in a fun, unconventional and quirky way.

This event will be a new revelation and one-of-kind event that will have 50-odd businesses having fun and talking about their offerings, the programme will be running from 6am to 6pm.

The aim of this event is to capture fun moments and bring about hope and excitement to this Covid-19 affected promotional day, said Thato Malindi, station manager at iLOVEmelville.LIVE.