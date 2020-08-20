340 000 fewer patients tested for diabetes in Gauteng due to Covid-19 outbreak

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Gauteng Health said testing for diabetes had dropped by 37% between March and June, resulting in more than 340 000 fewer tests for one of South Africa’s most deadly killers. Pretoria - Gauteng Health facilities tested fewer diabetic patients due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was revealed by acting Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo in his written replies to questions by the DA’s provincial spokesperson on health, Jack Bloom, in the Gauteng provincial legislature. Mamabolo said 583 900 patients were screened and tested for diabetes at public health facilities from March to June this year, compared to 928 387 patients for this period last year, which is a 37% decrease. He said as a result of the testing, 10 405 patients were diagnosed and started on treatment compared to 18 085 patients last year, a drop of 7680 patients compared to last year.

Detailing reasons for the drop of testing, Mamabolo said patients were given 3-6 months’ supply to minimize treatment visits to the facilities.

He also said that there was a general decline in the health care utilisation rate due to the coronavirus pandemic and some facilities were shut down for decontamination when there were positive cases.

“Depletion of health care workers due to some staff testing positive or being contacts of the positive cases,” Mamabolo said.

Bloom said diabetes is a major killer in South Africa, accounting for about 90 000 deaths every year, and also greatly increases the risk of death from Covid-19.

“There are more than a million diabetes patients in Gauteng, so it is important that they are properly treated as well as shielded from situations where they can pick up the coronavirus,” Bloom said.

He said special measures would be needed to decrease the screening and testing backlogs for diabetes as health facilities become less threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Political Bureau