35-year-old Gauteng man tests positive for Monkeypox

The Health Department has confirmed a positive case of Monkeypox in Gauteng. In a statement on Monday, the department said a 35-year-old man tested positive on May 9. The confirmation has prompted a warning for public vigilance from the Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla.

"The case was first tested by Lancet Laboratory which was later confirmed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which immediately notified the department," the department said. Monkeypox is a rare viral infectious disease in humans caused by the monkeypox virus (MPXV). Although, the virus is not highly transmissible from person-to-person, it has increased in global public health significance and can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick. "According to the preliminary investigation and case findings reports, the patient has no recent travel history to countries experiencing an outbreak of the disease," the Department of Health reported.

Both the Gauteng and national departments are managing the situation as per protocol and national guidelines. "Contact tracing is continuing, identifying any additional linked cases of Monkeypox in South Africa," the health department added. Background

The department said a new variant of the MPXV, named "clade 1b," emerged during epidemiological week 16 of 2024 (April 14-20, 2024) in Kamituga, a mining enclave within the DRC. “This variant exhibit heightened transmissibility, mainly through sexual contact, raising concerns about its potential to cause a pandemic,” the department said. Symptoms

Monkeypox presents with an acute illness characterised by fever and general flu-like symptoms, followed by the eruption of a blister-like rash on the skin. The disease is rarely fatal and cases typically resolve within two to four weeks. Most cases do not require hospital treatment. Prevention of infection hinges on the isolation of cases until fully recovered. According to the Department of Health, the risk to the general population is considered low, given the low transmissibility of the virus. The last reported cases of Monkeypox in South Africa were in August 2022.