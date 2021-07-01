382 deaths, 21 584 new coronavirus infections for SA, while Gauteng has over 12 800 cases

A TOTAL of 382 more people have succumbed to the Covid-19 virus and more than 21 500 new infections were confirmed yesterday, with Gauteng accounting for over 12 800 new cases. In terms of new hospital admissions, there were 769 people admitted around the country due to the virus, taking the number of people hospitalised to over 13 396 currently.

South Africa is currently in the third wave of the coronavirus, which led to President Cyril Ramaphosa enforcing a strict level 4 lockdown and instituting a 9pm to 4am curfew from Monday. Alcohol sales, eating in restaurants, and all gatherings have been banned, and the mid-year school calendar was brought forward to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Last night, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said they were continuing to monitor the spread of the virus and they confirmed 21 584 new coronavirus infections.

NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said the over 21 500 new infections had brought South Africa’s laboratory-confirmed cases to just under 2 million cases since the virus arrived in the country last March. “This increase represents a 28.4% positivity rate. “A further 382 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 61 029 to date,” she said.

In terms of the new coronavirus infections, the NICD said Gauteng’s 12 806 new cases represented just under 60% of new infections, while the Western Cape’s 2 447 new cases represented an 11% share and the North West province’s 1468 new cases represented 7% of new infections. Gauteng - 12 806, Western Cape - 2447

North West - 1468 KZN - 1241 Limpopo - 1109

Mpumalanga - 930 Eastern Cape - 664 Free State - 603