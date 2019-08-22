Four people died when a minibus taxi crashed into several vehicles along the M1 North near the Xavier off-ramp. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Four people died on Thursday morning when a minibus taxi crashed into several vehicles along the M1 North near the Xavier off-ramp. The taxi eventually came to a stand still after it crashed into the back of a stationary bus. The collisions occurred around 07:30 am.

For early three hours the bodies of the deceased were covered and left on the side of the road.

Chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said: "A bus, car and taxi were involved in an accident. A second accident happened, with five close to the first."

He said the dead had been travelling in the minibus taxi. As many as 15 others were injured. They were treated and taken to various hospitals.

A man who said he was the taxi driver's brother said: "I came here after receiving a call but authorities have told me that the driver is in hospital."

African News Agency (ANA)