42 Joburg motorists arrested for drunk driving since booze ban was lifted a week ago

Johannesburg - The Joburg Metro Police has arrested 42 people for drunk driving, since the alcohol ban was lifted and the curfew relaxed on February 1. According to Joburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, this is double the number of people who were arrested in the entire month of January for the same offence. Most of those caught driving under the influence of alcohol were men, Minnaar said. “I can confirm that 42 drunken drivers were arrested in the Johannesburg CBD since February 1. They were taken for blood sample tests, then they were detained at police stations where they were granted bail as well as a date when to appear in court. “The driver who tested 0.98 mg per 1000 ml of breath, was one of the highest, which was four times above the legal limit of 0.24mg per 1000 ml of breath.”

Asked what could be the reason for so many motorists driving under the influence in such a short space of time, Minnaar said: “It’s because alcohol is now permitted for off-site sales from 10am to 6pm, Monday to Thursday, and for on-site consumption from 10am to 10pm.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the new of 11pm to 4am on Monday.

In Ekurhuleni, metro police arrested a woman and three men with drugs and money believed to have been the proceeds of drug dealing.

Spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the suspects, aged 21, 34, 38 and 45, were arrested at Khuthuza hostel where they were found with cat, mandrax and crystal meth worth R15 000.

He said cash to the value of R1120 found on them was confiscated as well.

