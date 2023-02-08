Pretoria – A collision between a bus, truck and several cars left 43 people injured on Wednesday afternoon on the N12 highway near the Edenvale off-ramp, Johannesburg. “On arrival on the scene, teams were met with absolute mayhem. A truck, a bus and several light motor vehicles had collided, leaving 43 people with injuries ranging from minor to critical,” said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

Van Reenen said a number of critically injured patients were airlifted to medical facilities, others were transported by ambulances to nearby hospitals, while some were treated at the scene. Meanwhile, at least 35 people were injured, and one was killed in less than five days in the Western Cape in vehicle collisions in Stellenbosch, Klapmuts and Bridgetown. In the most recent incident on Tuesday, nine people were injured when a bakkie and two light motor vehicles collided on Polkadraai Road in Stellenbosch.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said EMS officials arrived on the scene at 7.45am to find three vehicles on the road. Several patients were sitting along the roadside. Meiring said medics assessed the patients and found that nine adults had sustained minor to moderate injuries. He said EMS officials treated most of the patients at the scene and later transported them to nearby provincial hospitals for further care.

Meiring added that in a separate incident, also on Tuesday, 16 people were injured when the taxi they were travelling in rolled on the N2 Settlers Way in Bridgetown, Cape Town. Meiring said ER24, Metro Ems and another service provider arrived on the scene at about 8am to find a taxi on its side on the grassy embankment. Last week Saturday, ER24 also responded to yet another car accident which had left 13 people injured and one person dead.

