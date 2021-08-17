5 000 hospitalised, 694 new infections in Gauteng

MORE than 5 000 people have been hospitalised due to Covid-19 in Gauteng, while 694 more have been infected with the virus in the province. Gauteng had been the province with the most new infections during South Africa’s third wave of the virus, which is mainly driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Infections in the province are now on a sharp decline under the adjusted level 3 of the lockdown which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa a few weeks ago. Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of Monday stood at 889 777. This is as more than 858 722 people have recovered from the virus, while more than 18 165 have succumbed it.

“A total number of 5 033 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities,” said Modiba. He said 2 415 people were hospitalised in the public sector hospitals, while another 2 618 people were in private facilities. Modiba said over 2.3 million had been vaccinated to date.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura visited vaccination sites across Johannesburg with Health MEC Dr Nomamthemba Mokgethi and Joburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo yesterday. At one of the sites, he said he was not happy with the number of vaccinations taking place in the province and wanted more people to get their jabs. “We are concerned about the vaccination rate that has slowed down because the milestone of one million vaccinations in Johannesburg is very important,” he said.