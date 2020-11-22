5 arrested for murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu

PRETORIA - Five suspects - four women aged between 27 and 42 and a 32-year-old man - have been arrested in Pretoria for the murder 50-year-old Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, who was killed in Gauteng earlier this month. South African Police Service (SAPS) Gauteng spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the five suspects were arrested on Friday night. “This [arrest] comes as a result of meticulous investigation and hard work by the provincial investigating team who, since the reporting of the incident at Honeydew SAPS about two weeks ago, were able to piece together bits and pieces of information that saw the initial inquest docket being changed to a murder case,” said Peters. “Critical evidence that could easily have been overlooked was effectively lifted from the crime scene by the SAPS forensic science experts. The processed evidence assisted the investigating team in establishing a possible linkage of the suspects to the crime.” The prince was the eldest son of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Sibongile MaDlamini. He was found dead at his home in Northwold in Johannesburg. Prince Lethukuthula was next in line to the Zulu throne.

Peters said the suspects were in possession of several goods stolen from the slain prince.

“During the arrest, one of the suspects was found in possession of different substances and these were seized for further investigation against the possibility of the deceased and his business partner having been drugged before cash and other valuables were stolen from their place. Several suspected stolen items were seized at the residences of the suspects.”

She said the investigation was continuing, as police hoped to uncover more evidence for building “a solid case that can stand up in court”.

“The investigation might also assist in establishing whether the suspects might have committed previous similar crimes where victims were drugged and robbed. At this point the suspects are facing a charge of murder and theft,” said Peters.

“The suspects are expected to appear in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday 23 November 2020.”

Police initially opened an inquest docket when his body was found by security guards in his home in the Graceland residential complex in Northwold.

Lethukuthula’s business partner friend was apparently found sleeping in another bedroom in the house when the guards made the murder discovery.

– African News Agency (ANA), editing by Jacques Keet