Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Approximately 50 people were injured on Friday morning after a chemical gas explosion at business premises in Olifantsfontein, emergency service ER24 said. ER24 paramedics and other services arrived on the scene just after 7 am to find numerous injured people lying on the outskirts of the premises on Industry street, spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"On closer inspection, medics found that the business had already been evacuated," he said.

"Assessments showed that approximately 50 people had sustained minor to moderate injuries. Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found on the scene."

Meiring said the patients were treated for their injuries and later transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Details surrounding the incident were not yet known but local authorities were investigating, he added.

