Johannesburg - A total of 56 people were arrested by Johannesburg central policing cluster officers for various offences during crime combating operations from Friday to Sunday morning, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said. Suspects were arrested in the Mondeor, Booysens, Moffatview, Langlaagte, Fairlands, Sophiatown, Brixton, and Johannesburg Central areas, Captain Xoli Mbele said.

The suspects arrested included two for kidnapping, two for armed robbery, one for business break-ins, three for common robbery, one for cable theft, two for theft out of a motor vehicle, six for domestic violence, 11 for possession of drugs, and seven for drunk driving.

The rest of the suspects were arrested for committing other crimes, including fraud, common assault, theft, dealing in liquor without a license, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), shoplifting, dealing in drugs, intimidation, and housebreaking.

Most of the arrested suspects would appear in various magistrate's courts in Johannesburg on Monday, Mbele said.

