67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Caring for those who have 'fallen between the cracks'

Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak the Saeed Foundation was already dealing with a severe need in the community due to unemployment, hunger, drug addiction and women and child abuse. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic the situation is now dire; more than half the community is unemployed and this has led to severe hunger, drug addiction and an escalation in abuse.

The sponsors and donations which sustained the work of the Saeed Foundation have dwindled due to those companies and organizations being under financial strain and some having to close their doors due to loss of income.

This Mandela Day, the Saeed Foundation will be providing 5 000 hot meals and groceries to the hungry, unemployed and destitute people of Westbury and Riverlea.

"We are working in conjunction with Kofifi FM to assist our community that is ravaged by poverty, unemployment, drug abuse and domestic violence. Due to Covid-19 the need in our already hard-hit community has become dire," the foundation said.

"On Mandela Day, the Saeed Foundation is going the extra mile to honour (Nelson) Mandela’s great legacy by doing more for the needy people in our community."

The foundation is calling on the public to support their work, either by means of a cash donation or by sponsoring some of the much-needed items they distribute to needy Johannesburg communities.

Where possible, the foundation is still able to get donations of food, hot meals and toiletries for the members of our community, but it is becoming increasingly more difficult to get the support they once had.