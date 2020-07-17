67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Champion an ECD student and change a life

Kya Sands informal settlement is home to more than 30 000 people living in shacks without running water or electricity. And yet, here hope flourishes. The Phronesis Student Development Trust is a beacon of light, giving children from the community high-quality education, following the CAPS curricula. One hundred and sixty children, from pre-school to Grade 3, come to school where they learn, play and grow. Learning is holistic – children are encouraged to express their talents out of the classroom too, on the sports field, with netball and soccer, on the stage and through arts and crafts. Every child gets two healthy meals every day, and is surrounded by teachers who care. The parents of these children are often unemployed, and the school runs on donations.





This Mandela Day there are two ways you can help:

1. Help stock and paint the Thrift Store.

Phronesis raises funds by selling donated clothes, small electronics and other items. The thrift store is on the corner of New Market and Witkoppen Road, Johannesburg.

2. Sign up to champion an ECD learner

A monthly donation can go a long way to giving a child a good educational foundation. Just R380 pays for one child's tuition for a month.

Tsitsi Sekgobela, the principal and fundraising administrator, says: “When we started Phronesis in 2009, we hoped to support 30 children. Now we support 160. It is a joy and a privilege to see these children grow.

"Under our guidance they are able to break the shackles of poverty. Giving is truly rewarding."

Phronesis Students Development Trust is a Section 18A Public Benefit Organisation and all donations are tax deductible. For more information on PSDT's work visit the website at https://phronesis.org.za/

Banking details

Account Name : PHRONESIS STUDENTS DEVELOPMENT TRUST NP

Bank : FIRST NATIONAL BANK

Account Number : 62567722585

Branch Code : 254 - 005

Swift Code : FIRNZAJJ

Branch Name : Northgate

Reference : CHAMPION an ECD STUDENT (Full Name and Contact)

* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay