67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Empower women to fight back

i-LEAD Self Defense teaches safety awareness and self defence as a life skill empowerment program to women and children in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.





The organization, which is located in Cradlestone Mall in Krugersdorp, has been operating since 2012, with a goal to make women and children feel safer and more confident through self defence.





"Over the years we have realized that in order to truly empower our participants to reach safety, we need to assist with ‘Empowerment through Education’ and ‘Empowerment through Financial Freedom.’ We have facilitated fully sponsored SETA accredited education to survivors of human trafficking that participate in our program. We also assist with building job skills and facilitating job placements and internships," says i-LEAD.