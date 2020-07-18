67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Empower women to fight back
i-LEAD Self Defense teaches safety awareness and self defence as a life skill empowerment program to women and children in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
The organization, which is located in Cradlestone Mall in Krugersdorp, has been operating since 2012, with a goal to make women and children feel safer and more confident through self defence.
"Over the years we have realized that in order to truly empower our participants to reach safety, we need to assist with ‘Empowerment through Education’ and ‘Empowerment through Financial Freedom.’ We have facilitated fully sponsored SETA accredited education to survivors of human trafficking that participate in our program. We also assist with building job skills and facilitating job placements and internships," says i-LEAD.
The life skills training is offered free of charge to participants:
• Residing in the poorest communities.
• Staying at Shelters/Places of Safety for survivors of human trafficking, gender based violence and domestic abuse.
• Colleges, Universities and Schools.
• Community Centres and Churches.
• Local Shopping Malls, Sports Centres etc.
Activities and discussions help women and children identify risks, evaluate their strengths, and explore their options for dealing with a violent threat. We provide fun and energetic training programs designed to educate and promote awareness regardless of the participants level of fitness or self defence knowledge.
The Life Skills empowerment programs include:
• Safety Awareness
• Scenario Based Physical Self Defence Techniques
• Weapons Defense
• Survival First Aid
• Breathe Through Trauma Series - Yoga
• Train-the-Trainer programs, where we empower rural community members so that they are able to continue empowering women and children within their areas.
For more about i-LEAD Self Defense, visit their Facebook page.
How you can help
i-LEAD needs volunteers to teach self-defence classes and marketers and fundraisers. They also need equipment for their free classes If you would like to get involved, contact Risha Patak-Harie on +27110212031 or send an email to [email protected]
* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay