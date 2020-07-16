67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Give a needy family or orphan a hand up

No matter how small your contribution, Mandela Day is about changing the world for the better, just as Nelson Mandela did every day.

The Sahiba Foundation is based in Johannesburg and was founded with the aim of assisting vulnerable women across the country, specifically the mentally challenged, disabled and abused. They have since been involved in a number of projects which have impacted more than 200 women from across South Africa, including Khayelishain the Western Cape, Mogwase in North West, Kwamhlanga in Mpumalanga and Venda.

Due to the lockdown and the hardship it has brought on so many people, the foundation, as part of its “LETSFEEDTHENATIONDRIVE” has been distributing food parcels in informal settlements and townships since mid-April.





They also run a very successful soup kitchen on weekends, feeding at least 250 people each day.





For Mandela Day, the foundation has identified 67 families and 30 orphans to assist with food parcels, as well as warm clothes and blankets with the help of other organizations and sponsors like KPMG, Albany Bread Johannesburg and private individuals.





With the help of donations from the public, the orphans identified by the Sahiba Foundation will each recieve a gift and a personalised message of encouragement. For some of these children it may be the very first time that they are given anything hand-picked just for them.





How you can help





From the list below, choose one child for whom you would like to sponsor/donate a gift:





1) Tumelo Sechaba , age 12 (boy)





2) Nomagugu Ndebele, age 14 (grl)





3) Admire Steekamp, age 10 (boy)





4) Merita Botha, age 16 (girl)





5) Noxolo Nsindwa, age 11 (girl)





6) Maxwell Tutu, age 15 (boy)





7) Mpho Mogapi, age 13 (girl)





8) Travor Ngwenya, age 17 (boy)





9) Trevor Nsimbi, age 16 (boy)





10) Melisa Rushel, age 10 (girl)





11) Rodney Meers, age 14 (boy)





12) Rumbi Dube, age 16 (girl)





13) Melindah Davidson, age 14 (girl)





14) David Artwel, age 10 (boy)





15) Ruth Van Deer Merwe, age 17 (girl)





16) Treat Dunken, age 15 (girl)





17) Melusi Dube, age 5 (boy)





18) Martin Ndlovu 11 months (boy)





19) Gaba Gumbi, age 8 (boy)





20) Matty Foster, age 14 (girl)





21) Simba Chakura, age 6 (boy)





22) Momo Nebe, age 4 (girl)





23) Sizwe Ngoma, age 16 (boy)





24) Talent Dwaba, age 9 (boy)





25) Mpho Machake, age 15 (girl)





26) Susan Motha, age 15 (girl)





27) Noah Reedly, age 10 (boy)





28) Mandla Sibanda, age 15 (boy)





29) Simphiwe Moyo, age 11 (girl)





30) Cherry Peters, age 18 (girl)





In addition to the gift, Sahiba would like to gve each child a personalised message of encouragement from their donor.





For more details or if you want to purchase a gift yourself and have it delivered, please contact Chantelle Fourie on 078 738 5888.





Banking details:





Bank: FNB Cheque Account



