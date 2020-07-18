67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Help artists survive the Covid-19 lockdown
The global outbreak of Covid-19 left the art world and many other industries in a state of shock. This pandemic is disrupting all aspects of our daily life. No matter who you are or where you are, we are all impacted by this pandemic to some degree. In times of crisis, artists are often among those most affected. In addition to health concerns, this is a challenging period for many as artists as they deal with no income during these uncertain times.
The National Arts and Culture Development Foundation is aware of how the lives of artists and cultural practitioners are affected, as many still encounter various challenges in accessing most government relief funds. As a result, our organisation has initiated the Covid-19 Arts and Culture Relief Program which is an accessible alternative to assist disadvantaged South African artists and arts practitioners during this difficult time.
By contributing to the Covid-19 Arts and Culture Relief Program, donors are able to support a larger cause which will give artists hope and the necessary relief to stay above water in this tough economic climate. Any donation big or small will assist us further our goal of helping as many artists as possible. The donations will be allocated and distributed to distressed artists and arts practitioners who have lost income due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
For more information about the National Arts and Culture Development Foundation, visit the website .
How you can help:
For donations contact: [email protected]
