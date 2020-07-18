67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Help artists survive the Covid-19 lockdown

The global outbreak of Covid-19 left the art world and many other industries in a state of shock. This pandemic is disrupting all aspects of our daily life. No matter who you are or where you are, we are all impacted by this pandemic to some degree. In times of crisis, artists are often among those most affected. In addition to health concerns, this is a challenging period for many as artists as they deal with no income during these uncertain times.





The National Arts and Culture Development Foundation is aware of how the lives of artists and cultural practitioners are affected, as many still encounter various challenges in accessing most government relief funds. As a result, our organisation has initiated the Covid-19 Arts and Culture Relief Program which is an accessible alternative to assist disadvantaged South African artists and arts practitioners during this difficult time.



