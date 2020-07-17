NewsSouth AfricaGauteng
Former municipal worker Aunty Rosie. Picture: Lotus Street Foundation
Former municipal worker Aunty Rosie. Picture: Lotus Street Foundation

67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Help build Aunty Rosie the home she deserves

By Supplied Time of article published 15m ago

Share this article:

Aunty Rosie’s story is not unique but is it humbling. Three years ago, Aunty Rosie’s home was destroyed in an electrical fire. Since then she has been living in a structure that is on the brink of collapse - without electricity, running water, or security.

Lotus Street Foundation wants to help Aunty Rosie, a former staffer for the City and active community worker, live a safe and peaceful life in a home that she deserves.

They vow to rebuild her home, one brick at a time – and they need your help to do so.

As winter begins to tighten its grip, all South Africans - particularly those with building skills – or access to materials – can play their part.

Picture: Lotus Street Foundation

To kick off their Roses for Aunty Rosie campaign on Mandela Day, the Lotus Street Foundation will undertake a thorough site inspection to determine what needs to be done. At the same time, they will provide Aunty Rosie with a gas burner, solar lights, cookware, and basic utensils.

Picture: Lotus Street Foundation
“We believe over the next 6 months, with the help of South Africans and in the spirit of ubuntu that this year, we can give aunty Rosie a rosier Christmas,” says the co-founder of Lotus Street Foundation, Marvin Levendal.

Picture: Lotus Street Foundation
To pledge toward this campaign:

Visit the campaign's BackaBuddy page or make a direct deposit to:

Account Name: Lotus Street Foundation NPC
Account No: 628 578 712 08
Bank: First National Bank
Reference: Initial + Surname + Rosie

For more information please contact Danya Goosen at [email protected] or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.

* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay
Nelson Mandela

Share this article: