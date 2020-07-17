67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Help build Aunty Rosie the home she deserves

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Aunty Rosie’s story is not unique but is it humbling. Three years ago, Aunty Rosie’s home was destroyed in an electrical fire. Since then she has been living in a structure that is on the brink of collapse - without electricity, running water, or security.

Lotus Street Foundation wants to help Aunty Rosie, a former staffer for the City and active community worker, live a safe and peaceful life in a home that she deserves.

They vow to rebuild her home, one brick at a time – and they need your help to do so.





As winter begins to tighten its grip, all South Africans - particularly those with building skills – or access to materials – can play their part.





Picture: Lotus Street Foundation





To kick off their Roses for Aunty Rosie campaign on Mandela Day, the Lotus Street Foundation will undertake a thorough site inspection to determine what needs to be done. At the same time, they will provide Aunty Rosie with a gas burner, solar lights, cookware, and basic utensils.





Picture: Lotus Street Foundation

“We believe over the next 6 months, with the help of South Africans and in the spirit of ubuntu that this year, we can give aunty Rosie a rosier Christmas,” says the co-founder of Lotus Street Foundation, Marvin Levendal.





Picture: Lotus Street Foundation

To pledge toward this campaign:





Visit the campaign's BackaBuddy page or make a direct deposit to: make a direct deposit to:





Account Name: Lotus Street Foundation NPC

Account No: 628 578 712 08

Bank: First National Bank

Reference: Initial + Surname + Rosie





For more information please contact Danya Goosen at [email protected] or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.





* Find more organisations and worthy causes to support on Mandela Day: https://www.iol.co.za/trends/mandeladay