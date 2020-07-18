67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Help the youth carve a career in the digital space

WeThinkCode's mission is to train Africa's top tech talent in order to drive the digitisation of African business. We're focused on recruiting the sharpest minds and moulding them into exceptional software engineers.

With access to cutting edge technology and global thought leaders, our world class students learn to build digital solutions for commercial and social problems.

We provide clear pathways to employment by partnering with organizations looking to recruit top talent. These partners sponsor the two year WeThinkCode training for students and in doing so, gain access to a reputed tech talent pool with first right to hire WeThinkCode graduates.

We have also launched WomenThinkCode, an initiative aimed at increasing gender parity on our campus and within the tech industry. We are committed to recruiting, training and supporting more women in our programme and ensuring that they are absorbed effectively into employment opportunities.

At WeThinkCode, we value mentorship as a key element of the tertiary education experience. This year we are launching an official volunteer mentorship programme to give our students access to members of the software community who are passionate about developing the next generation of software engineers.