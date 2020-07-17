67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Invest in a better tomorrow for a child in need
Nelson Mandela devoted his life to serving humanity and Mandela Day is about giving back through service to others. In honour of this, Tomorrow Trust has created ways to inspire Grade 11 Learners in underprivileged communities to find career paths that fit their unique talents.
To do this, the Tomorrow Trust created a platform that connected corporates to learners so that learners could hear first hand what it takes to become successful in the world of work.
Tomorrow Trust is an NGO focused on supporting orphaned and vulnerable children with holistic education; from the playground to professional.
They support 12 00 children from Grade R - 12 in various educational programmes that include the development of careers and social-emotional learning.
Learning has continued throughout the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Trust set up virtual classrooms and provided devices and data so that learners could continue their education through these turbulent times.
As part of the Trust's Mandela Day outreach program, children in vulnerable communities will receive a pack with three fabric masks, one litre of sanitiser and food vouchers. This has been made possible through donations from companies and individuals.
To find out more about The Tomorrow Trust and the tremendous difference that they are making to so many people’s futures, visit the website or email [email protected]
