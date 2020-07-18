67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Put a Smile on a child's face

The foundation understands that parents want nothing more than to help their children in need and cannot do so due to financial restrictions. Their aim is to positively increase the quality of life for South Africa’s disadvantaged families by encouraging, informing and educating the parents throughout the process.

Smile Foundation is currently based in eleven of the best academic hospitals in South Africa. They support the teams of qualified compassionate medical staff by investing in further skills development programs, as well as the purchasing of much needed medical equipment for the departments specialising in plastic and reconstructive surgery within these hospitals. The Smile Foundation assists children with any type of facial abnormality, to receive corrective plastic and reconstructive surgery within South Africa. They help children who suffer from treatable facial deformities such as cleft lip and palate, burn victims, Moebius syndrome (facial paralysis) and other conditions.





Nelson Mandela had passionately supported Smile Foundation and his wish is that they reach as many children in need as possible. The late Madiba was proudly associated with our charity as he believed that the future of our nation is in the hands of our children.





How you can help





You can volunteer at the Smile Foundation to help the countless numbers of children in South Africa born with facial conditions . Volunteering is not the only action you can take to help out – you can also refer a patient suffering from conditions such as a cleft lip and palate or make a donation.

These actions go a long way in transforming the lives of children who would otherwise not have an avenue available for assistance.



