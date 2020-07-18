67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Teaching unemployed youth real skills

The GetOn Skills Development Centre in Pretoria West provides training to disadvantaged youth between the ages of 18-35. They provide high calibre staff for the labour market that have exceeded in holistic training programmes which integrate Life Skills and Business Skills into all the courses.

GetOn's objective is to enable disadvantaged, and unemployed youth to become self-supportive and financially independent.

GetOn’s success is a result of dedicated staff, of which over 80% are previous GetOn students, so they understand the vision and are passionate to develop people who were unemployed just as they were. The extend in which we not only develop, but empower youth is confirmed through our success rate and sustainable outcomes.





The students leave GetOn employable and motivated to succeed at life, as they have been taught in a professional and work simulating environment. It is a compulsory duty of trainers to keep a comprehensive student attendance register, and before each student completed the course, their ID, Certificates, C.V and relevant contact information were collected and filed.









GetOn aims to have each student to be employed within three months of completing a course at GetOn, earning more than R3 500 per month (minimum wage) or studying further, and staying economically active for a full 12 months.





Visit their website to learn more about their programmes.





How you can help





GetOn needs tablets and other computer equipment for e-learning and upskilling the youth who join their program. Any donation of quality computer hardware or cash is welcome.





They also need volnteers who have skills to share with their learners.





To donate, please visit the website , send an email to [email protected] or call 012 387 0652.



