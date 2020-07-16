67 ways to help this Mandela Day: Wear a mask that makes a statement and a difference

10MillionMasks have united 10 underground artists to focus on one cause: protecting our vulnerable communities from the coronavirus.

Ben Muthee, Tsoloane Geezy Ndhlovu, Aubrey Botha, Juliu, Martine Tina Mbiola , Gregg Kamanda, Sibusiso Sangweni, Katz Mokoena, Thabiso Hadebe and Thabang Tsolo have donated their talents to make a difference.

Launching on Mandela Day, the Art of Kindness is an opportunity for artists to use their talents to make a difference by creating masks that people want to wear. Masks that are not just for protection, but are also part of self-expression.

These 10 artists are pioneers, and have started a kindness contention. Others are getting involved. Over the next five months, 100 artists will use their talents to turn plain cotton masks into works of art, in preparation for an exhibition called The Art of Kindness.

Working in circles of 10, artists from a range of disciplines not normally found in a traditional galley (like embroidery, beading, graffiti, tattoo and illustration), will create original art masks. These original masks are photographed and scanned and then the real magic happens. Working within and across the circles of 10, through cross disciplinary collaboration and exploration, new designs will emerge as new connections are formed.

Digitally printed masks are available on https://www.10millionmakers.africa/. Pledge R67 and buy a digital copy of an original art mask - in honour of Mandela.

Says Michele Sohn, co-founder of 10MillionMasks, “Wearing a 10MillionMask mask says something about who you are. When you buy a mask from the 10MillionMask store, you not only keep a small business alive – you also help us to get a mask to someone who needs it, but can’t afford to buy it. Your 10MillionMask says something bold. It shows that you care. Without you saying anything at all.”

