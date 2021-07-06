7 500 new Covid infections hit Gauteng

Johannesburg - New coronavirus infections in Gauteng were just over 7 543 on Tuesday, the Gauteng Health Department said. On Monday, the province recorded 9 443 new cases – with the most infections noted in the Johannesburg and Pretoria city centres, Soweto, Benoni, Bedfordview and Boksburg, seeing new cases of between 600 and 1 000 cases.

Yesterday, new infections were notable in Pretoria North – with over 899 new infections being the most new cases in the province, followed by Soweto with over 667 new cases and the Joburg inner city with over 490 new infections. Gauteng is currently the most affected province as the third wave of the coronavirus continues to grip the region. The Gauteng Department of Health said just over 8 105 people had been admitted to public and private hospitals due to the coronavirus in the province.

Gauteng Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said of the 8 105 people hospitalised in provincial hospitals for Covid-19, 2 680 were admitted to public facilities, while 5 425 were in private hospitals. The province has given vaccine jabs to over 758 776 people as of Monday night, said Kekana. JOBURG DISTRICT

Johannesburg’s sub-district region D – which includes Soweto, Doornkop and Protea Glen – has over 685 new infections, while over 1 585 people have died in this region. This means 8 more people have died from the virus in the past 24 hours. Sub-district region F – which includes Joburg South and the Johannesburg inner city – had the most new infections in the province with 490 recorded on Monday night. This region has seen 562 people die of Covid since the virus hit the country. This means two people have died in the area in the past 24 hours. TSHWANE DISTRICT

In Tshwane, region 1, which includes Pretoria North, Mabopane, Ga- Rankuwa, Wonderboom and Arcadia, among others, had the most new infections in the province with 899. Over 1 051 people have died of the virus since last year in this region. EKURHULENI DISTRICT Ekurhuleni's EN2 district, which includes areas such as Benoni, Boksburg and Bedfordview, had over 366 new infections and over 585 people have died of the virus since last year. This means 11 people have died in the past 24 hours.