Picture: Bhekikaya Mabaso

Johannesburg - Police have arrested seven suspects after they allegedly robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle and stole an undisclosed amount of cash in Lombardy East, north of Johannesburg. Police also seized three R5s, one AK-47 and one 9mm pistol and live ammunition as well as four vehicles. A Mercedes Benz was recovered at Sebenza and had been confirmed as stolen.

The suspects were then cornered by authorities where a shoot-out ensued among police, security and the suspects.

A security officer and a female bystander were rushed to hospital after being caught in the crossfire.

The investigation will be taken over by the Directorate Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks).

"CIT's continue to be a priority area as police continue to put in concerted efforts in addressing serious and violent crimes", said Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela.