8 000 still in hospital

MORE than 2 617 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the province, with infections in Gauteng showing a sharp decline.

This takes the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the province to over 818 859 since last March. More than 750 000 people have since recovered, while 15 482 people have died owing to coronavirus-related complications.

The Gauteng Health Department said at least 8 565 people currently hospitalised in hospital around the province, with 3 393 people hospitalised in the public sector and a further 5 172 people hospitalised in private hospitals.

“A total of 1 285 639 people have been vaccinated in the province as at July 19.