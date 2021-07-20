8 000 still in hospital
MORE than 2 617 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the province, with infections in Gauteng showing a sharp decline.
This takes the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the province to over 818 859 since last March. More than 750 000 people have since recovered, while 15 482 people have died owing to coronavirus-related complications.
The Gauteng Health Department said at least 8 565 people currently hospitalised in hospital around the province, with 3 393 people hospitalised in the public sector and a further 5 172 people hospitalised in private hospitals.
“A total of 1 285 639 people have been vaccinated in the province as at July 19.
“As of Monday, July 19, 1 868 046 people have been registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System,” said the Gauteng Health Department.
The regions in Gauteng with the most deaths include Soweto at over 1 746; Pretoria Region 1 (Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria North) 1 234; Pretoria Region 3 (Pretoria CBD and City) 1 198 and Emfuleni 949.
Meanwhile, the province was continually adding more vaccine sites as people over 35 continue to get their jabs in their thousands.
“Gauteng continues to activate more vaccination sites as part of efforts to expand the vaccination programme,” said the department.
A total of 13 more vaccination sites had been added across the Gauteng province, it said. | IOL