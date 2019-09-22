Several people were injured, three seriously, when a car and a minibus collided head-on in Vereeniging in the south of Gauteng. Picture: Netcare 911

Vereeniging - Eight people were injured, three seriously, when a car and a minibus collided head-on in Vereeniging in the south of Gauteng late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 5.20pm to reports of a car crash on the R54 Villiers Road in Vereeniging, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said said on Sunday.

According to reports from the scene, a car and a passenger transport Hyundai H1 minibus bus were involved in a head-on collision.

Medics assessed the scene and found that two adult females from the car and an adult male had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise them.

Two children passengers, a three-year-old and one believed to be a 6-year-old, sustained moderate injuries and were also treated on the scene. Three occupants from the minibus bus had sustained moderate injuries.

Due to the nature of two of the patients' injuries, the Netcare 1 and Netcare 2 specialised helicopter ambulances were activated to airlift the most seriously injured patients to hospital.

The local fire and rescue services had to use hydraulic tools to free one of the adult females from the badly damaged vehicles. Once treated and stabilised, all the patients were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

Three occupants from the H1 passenger minibus bus were also treated on the scene and transported by ambulance to hospital, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)