8-year-old drowns in Pretoria swimming pool, man dies in Gauteng bus crash









Photo: Netcare 911 PRETORIA - An eight-year-old boy drowned when he fell into a swimming pool at a home in Pretoria on Friday afternoon, paramedics said. Netcare 911 responded at about 4pm to reports of a drowning in Montana Tuine in Pretoria, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said. According to reports from the scene, an eight-year-old boy had fallen into a residential swimming pool. A 15-year-old neighbour had seen the child unresponsive in the pool and alerted the family on the property. The child was pulled out of the pool and they provided first aid treatment to the child. When a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner arrived on the scene, a full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated.

"Sadly, the patient's condition rapidly deteriorated and he was sadly declared deceased on the scene," Herbst said.

In a separate incident, a man was killed and a woman was airlifted to hospital when a car and a bus collided in Bronkhorstspruit in Gauteng on Friday, paramedics said.

Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that a car and a bus were involved in a collision.

"Medics assessed the scene and found that an adult male had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene. An adult female had sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise her. Once treated, the seriously injured patient was flown by air ambulance to hospital."

Three other people, a man and two women, sustained minor to moderate injuries. Once stabilised, all the patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

African News Agency