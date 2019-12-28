PRETORIA - An eight-year-old boy drowned when he fell into a swimming pool at a home in Pretoria on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.
Netcare 911 responded at about 4pm to reports of a drowning in Montana Tuine in Pretoria, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.
According to reports from the scene, an eight-year-old boy had fallen into a residential swimming pool.
A 15-year-old neighbour had seen the child unresponsive in the pool and alerted the family on the property. The child was pulled out of the pool and they provided first aid treatment to the child.
When a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner arrived on the scene, a full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated.