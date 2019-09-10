Rape accused Nicholas Ninow appears in the North Gauteng High Court. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - After having heard three witnesses and Nicholas Ninow’s own account of what took place on September 22, 2018 at the Dros restaurant, the 8-year-old girl will on Wednesday finally give her own account of what transpired on that fateful day. In wrapping up proceedings on the second day of the rape trial against 21-year-old Ninow, the State indicated it would on Wednesday be hearing the testimony of the girl and an additional witness.

State prosecutor, Dorah Ngobeni, called on the child minder and another waitress that discovered Ninow in the female bathroom with the girl on the day.

Both witnesses taking to the stand on Tuesday in the North Gauteng High Court, told the court how they ended up quitting their jobs at the restaurant as they were left traumatised by what they saw.

The child minder who took to the stand first, said that what she saw and the mother's words following the gruesome discovery, had left her unable to work with children ever again and will probably haunt her forever.

The minder who broke down in tears while giving her testimony, recalled how she still could not get the images of that day out of her head, especially thinking back at how she had been watching the girl and her brother the entire time just before she took lunch.

She too recalled the struggle to push open door Ninow was hiding behind with the girl, and confirmed it took five people to pry the door open slightly.

On Monday Ninow’s legal representation Herman Alberts, read Ninow’s statement to the court where he admitted guilt on three of the four charges against him.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, possession of illegal substances and defeating the ends of justice; but not guilty to assault.

According to Ninow he knew what he was doing when he grabbed the girl who walked in on him as he was hiding in the female bathroom to use CAT drug he had in his possession. [IOL has chosen not to include the graphic details of the rape, which was disclosed in court.]

Ninow’s mother also finally made an appearance in court on Monday alongside his grandmother.

She sat in court looking rather emotional as journalists took videos and pictures of Ninow, amongst the growing taunts from the public gallery calling Ninow a rapist.

The matter is to continue on Wednesday.

[email protected]

Pretoria News