‘A great honour and huge responsibility’: New Chinese Consul General assumes Joburg office

It was pomp and revelry at the Sandton Hilton as several South African and Chinese cultural groups took turns to entertain hundreds of guests at a reception officially welcoming the incoming Consul General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang. The prestigious reception in Joburg also celebrated the Chinese Spring Festival - the annual grand celebration of the new year based on the Chinese lunar calendar, which starts in late January or early February.

This year's celebrations prominently feature dragon elements - as 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. The incoming Chinese diplomat arrived in South Africa last year, taking over from Consul General Tang Zhongdong who bade farewell in September and returned to China at the end of a glamorous six-year career in Gauteng. Chinese New Year celebrations in Joburg. Picture: Supplied Pan, a veteran diplomat has represented Beijing’s interests in different parts of the world, in varying capacities, including his previous posting as deputy consul general of China in San Francisco, United States.

“I arrived in Johannesburg and assumed my office as Consul General of China only more than two months ago, but I have been deeply impressed by the strong growth momentum and vitality of the friendly relations of cooperation between the two sides,” he said. The new Consul General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang addressed a Spring Festival event where different cultural groups performed at Sandton. Picture: Supplied “I am thrilled to learn of the strong aspiration and determination to engage with China when the two Premiers (Panyaza Lesufi and Mxolisi Dukwana) and delegation members shared with me their experience in China and the outcomes of their visits,” Pan said addressing the gathering. Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana. Picture: Supplied “I very much enjoyed the wonderful performances of the local students and their enthusiastic interaction with the Chinese teachers at the “Chinese Culture Land” events, because these are telling me our two people are so close at heart and truly appreciate each other’s culture.”

Pan has hit the ground running, having already participated in the “Driving Education Culture” events hosted by the Consulate General of China in Joburg, and charity events hosted by local Chinese community for South African students. The Consulate General of China in Joburg serves the provinces of Gauteng and the Free State. The welcoming ceremony in Joburg was attended by Premier of Free State, Mxolisi Dukwana; Speaker of Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Ntombi Mekgwe; several members of provincial executive committees and mayoral committees; Minister of the Embassy of China in South Africa, Zheng Bingkai.

Several cultural groups performed at a glamorous event officially welcoming Chinese Consul General in Joburg Pan Qingjiang. Picture: Supplied Other delegates included chairman of South Africa-China Economic and Trade Association, Chen Longjian, chief executives of Chinese enterprises with footprint in South Africa; Director of South Africa-Chinese Community and Police Cooperation Center, Li Xinzhu; Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu; heads of local Chinese community and associations; and other consular corps including Zimbabwe’s Consul General in Joburg Eria Phiri. Consul General of the Consulate of Zimbabwe in Joburg, Eria Phiri. Picture: Supplied Among his priorities, Pan outlined that he seeks to elevate the unparalleled South Africa-China relations. “The development of China and the development of China’s relations with South Africa at both national and sub-national levels cannot be achieved without the understanding and support of people from all walks of life in South Africa including Gauteng and Free State.

“Neither can they be achieved without the efforts and contributions of Chinese enterprises and compatriots who are working and living here, especially in Gauteng and Free State, given the fact that the two provinces are home to a majority of Chinese institutions and community in South Africa.” On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, Pan said he would like to express “heartfelt respect and gratitude” to all people who have long been committed to the bilateral relationship. “Here in particular, I wish to say thank you to the governments and departments of Gauteng and Free State for their good work in protecting the safety and security of Chinese institutions and Chinese nationals and in creating an enabling environment for bilateral exchanges and cooperation,” he said.

Gauteng legislature Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe welcoming the incoming Consul General of China in Joburg, Pan Qingjiang. Picture: Supplied “In the year ahead, I hope that the Chinese enterprises and all Chinese community members in Gauteng and Free State will continue to be successful and give more back to the local society, at the same time, continue to make your contributions to the furtherance of friendship and cooperation between China and South Africa.” He said Chinese envoys have been charged by Chinese President Xi Jinping to elevate provide superior service in furtherance of China’s friendship with countries across the world. President Cyril Ramaphosa welcoming President of China, Xi Jinping on a State Visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in August. File Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS “Ladies and gentlemen, friends - it is a great honour and huge responsibility for me to be Consul General of China in Johannesburg. In the year ahead, I will bear in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions during his meeting with Chinese diplomatic envoys in late December in Beijing, that we should remain committed to taking diplomacy for the people,” said Pan.

"Together with my Consulate colleagues, I will try my very best to provide high quality consular services. I will do my utmost to get further engaged with Gauteng and Free State, sparing no effort to enable more mutually beneficial cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, working together for the building of a quality China-South Africa community with a shared future." The Spring Festival, one of the biggest and highly celebrated holidays across China, symbolizes joy, harmony and peace, embodies the core values of harmony, love and peace in Chinese culture. The year, 2024, in traditional Chinese lunar calendar has been dedicated as the Year of the Dragon.

In Chinese culture, the dragon represents good fortune, majesty and vigour. The Spring Festival is celebrated in China and in different parts of the world, including in South Africa. Last year marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of South Africa and the People's Republic of China, which came into effect from 1 January 1998. At the time, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said South Africa and China enjoy vibrant economic relations and China is by far South Africa's largest global trading partner.