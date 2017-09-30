Pretoria's A Re Yeng Bus Service is taking over bus operations from AutoPax in Mamelodi with effect from tomorrow.





Autopax, a state-owned transport entity, had been requested by the Gauteng Provincial Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT)to step in and provide services to Mamelodi commuters when Putco voluntarily surrendered its contract to the GDRT during 2015.





During this time, Autopax lost 19 buses to a fire during the local government elections last year.





Picture: Pretoria News

But MEC for Road and Transport Ismail Vadi said that was not the reason why Autopax pulled out. “The burning of the buses is not the only reason why the bus services pulled out, the contract was long overdue. They were initially were supposed to help us in the interim after Putco pulled out,” he said.





The routes, times and fares will remain the same. Tickets can be obtained from Denneboom Station.





MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Lynn Senkubuge said the takeover is linked to promoting good governance and an active citizenry, and also to ensure continued organisational development, transformation and innovation. This month commuters will use cash and the existing ticketing system, but from November commuters will have to use the Connector card.