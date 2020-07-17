A roundup of IOL's Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week:





Please make it stop! Nestle Chocolate Log has been discontinued

Nestle has announced that a much-loved sweet snack will no longer be available on South African store shelves.

It's a massive blow for lovers of the sweet, marshmallow treat who have loved the taste of its gooey centre for the past 50 years.

VBS heist accused weeps in court, says he intends to plead guilty and spill the beans during trial

The R2.3 billion VBS Mutual Bank saga took another twist as its former CFO told the court he would spill the beans and reveal how people's life savings were allegedly looted.

Philip Truter shocked the court when he said he would plead guilty to all 47 charges he faces.





Makhaya Ntini ran 'away from the loneliness' in the Proteas dressing room

Former Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini has revealed he would run to the cricket grounds instead of taking the team bus to avoid "loneliness".

"I'm running away from that loneliness (from driving to and fro the hotel). You could see if I'm sitting at the back and the rest of them in the front ..." Ntini, who bagged 390 Test wickets – the third most by a South African bowler, told the SABC this week.

'She served SA well', late Zindzi Mandela remembered

SA's ambassador to Denmark and daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zindzi Mandela died in the early hours of Monday.

Tributes poured in for the outspoken activist who her son confirmed had tested positive for Covid-19 before her death.

Covid-19 storm hits: SA to remain on level 3 lockdown as alcohol ban, curfew reinstated

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced the country will remain on level 3 lockdown, but regulations will be tightened to ease pressure on the healthcare system.

Ramaphosa also announced the immediate reinstatement of the ban on alcohol sales which was gazetted minutes after his address to the nation.