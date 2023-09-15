Independent Online
Friday, September 15, 2023

Abandoned building collapse leaves one dead in Orange Farm

Joburg EMS officials have recovered a body in Orange Farm after a building collapsed on them. Picture: Supplied/JoburgEMS

Joburg EMS officials have recovered a body in Orange Farm after a building collapsed on them. Picture: Supplied/JoburgEMS

Published 1h ago

One man who was part of at least two men who had been stripping an abandoned building in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, has been killed after it collapsed on him.

It is believed the men had been stripping the building for scrap metal.

The City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management Services responded to the scene and declared the man in his 30s dead on the scene.

Joburg EMS spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi said another man was treated for injuries and rushed to the hospital by EMS paramedics.

“It looks like they were trying to remove building materials when it collapsed on them. We are urging residents to stay away from these abandoned buildings to prevent incidents like this one,” said Mulaudzi.

Earlier on Friday morning, scores of people had to be evacuated from a Joburg Inner City building after a fire broke out.

Videos from the scene showed people, carrying bags, filled with their personal belongings walking out of the building while emergency teams could be seen standing off at the Marshalltown building.

The building was a suspected hijacked building and it was a stone's throw away from the Usindiso Building where over 70 people died after a fire recently.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has established a commission of inquiry into the deadly Usindiso fire, with a mandate to determine the cause of the fire, the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the inner city, determining who was responsible for the deaths and to make recommendations on the appropriate steps to be taken going forward.

IOL

