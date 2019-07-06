File photo: Netcare 911

KRUGERSDORP - A foetus of about 26 weeks has been found abandoned in a dustbin in Krugersdorp on the West Rand, paramedics said on Saturday. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 3.15pm on Friday afternoon to reports of a baby found in a dustbin on Von Brandis Street in Krugersdorp, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a foetus of approximately 26 weeks was found by a member of the public in a concrete dustbin, he said.

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found the foetus partially wrapped in a plastic bag. The patient was assessed and sadly showed no signs of life and tragically declared deceased at the scene."

The circumstances leading up to the foetus being dumped would be investigated by the relevant authorities. The South African Police Service (SAPS) as well as the local metro police were on the scene, Herbst said.

African News Agency (ANA)