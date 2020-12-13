Abuser tormented former girlfriend and her children after arrest

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Roland Mpofu *Ruth Molefe’s nightmare began in September when she received a text message from an anonymous person alleging that her boyfriend had sexually abused her 4-year-old son and her 8-year-old daughter. She was also told that he preyed on the children when she was at work. When Molefe asked her daughter, her worst fears were confirmed. “Sobbing, she told me he abused her and also threatened to kill her if she told me about the abuse.”

Molefe decided to confront her boyfriend, but he denied everything.

The mother of three decided to report the matter to the police.

When her daughter was examined, it was clear that she had been molested, and the man was then arrested for rape.

After the arrest, her life became a living hell.

The man tried to poison her and her children by paying friends to put poison in their food and he sent people to their home to harass the family.

One of the girls confessed that he gave her money and he said she must put something “in your food,” she said.

Although the community supported and sympathised with her, when her boyfriend was released from prison after the state said there was insufficient evidence, the harassment became unbearable.

Molefe decided she had had enough and moved into Ikhaya Lethemba Victim Centre for the safety of her children.

Ikhaya Lethemba Victim Centre helps victims of abuse by providing holistic psycho-social services and medico-legal support to victims and survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

The centre also helps women like Molefe to recover and stand up against their abusers.

With the help of the centre and other women’s rights organisations, Molefe has been able to fight and make sure the charges against her ex-boyfriend are reinstated.

“So next year, we are going back to court with him,” said Molefe.

She has advised other women to “stand up and speak out about abuse.”

“It doesn’t matter if it happened long ago or you only found out late. The fact is if somebody did something very abusive like what this guy did to my kids, you must stand up.

“Even if they throw your case out of court, you use other platforms.

“He must pay for what he did,” she said.

Molefe said moving into the centre has helped her to recover and regain her confidence. The children have also recovered.

“They are normal again. They are playing, but they are not like before”.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence campaign, which started on November 25 to highlight violence against women and children, ended on Wednesday.

But, the gruesome violent crimes against women and children continue to haunt South Africans.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Women and Youth, Hlengiwe Mkhize, said the battle against gender-based violence (GBV) should not be seen as a government responsibility alone but should start at a community level.

Mkhize also said it was critical to have well-trained police officers and well-resourced police stations.

“If I walk into a police station, I must know that they know what to do.

“They will do all the necessary tests and they must have all the equipment to do it,” she said while encouraging women in rural areas to speak out against abuse, adding they should know that there is help out there.

The Sunday Independent