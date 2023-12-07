Abusive man assaults girlfriend along N1 in Joburg before disarming and shooting cop who intervened

An off-duty Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer Levonne Jonas was shot and injured when he intervened to assist a lady who was being assaulted by her boyfriend. Jonas noticed the assault incident on the N1 South, at Olifantsfontein Road onramp in Midrand, according to JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla.

“It's alleged that on Monday, December 4, officer Jonas had stopped after witnessing a male assaulting a female at the N1 South Olifantsfontein Road onramp. It's further alleged that officer Jonas introduced himself as a policeman and attempted to intervene and stop the assault,” said Fihla. “Officer Jonas was then overpowered by the male who disarmed him of his private firearm and shot him.” Spokesperson for the Joburg Metro Police Department, Superintendent Xolani Fihla. File Picture: JMPD After shooting the police officer, the man immediately drove away, leaving his girlfriend behind and Jonas lying on the ground.

“Officer Jonas was immediately rushed to hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds to the left arm, and right leg and one round grazing his head. He is currently in a stable condition,” said Fihla. A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) vehicle. File Picture: Karen Sandison/Independent Media “JMPD officers responded to the incident and whilst on scene the assaulted female returned together with members from Midrand [SA Police Service] SAPS, and she explained the whole ordeal.” Information was later received that her boyfriend was at the Tembisa police station.

The officers proceeded to the police station where they found the man, who was immediately arrested and taken back to Midrand police station, where he was detained and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted murder. The JMPD has sent well wishes to Jonas as he recovers from the ordeal. The incident happened as South Africa joins nations across the world in observing the international campaign against abuse of women and children. Internationally, the period is called the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.