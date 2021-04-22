ActionSA attends trial of cops accused of murdering Eldos teen Nathaniel Julies

Johannesburg - The trial of an Eldorado Park teenager with Down Syndrome allegedly killed by police officers was set to start on Thursday at the South Gauteng High Court.

The accused in the matter are Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane, Constable Caylene Whiteboy and Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo.

They were working at the Eldorado Park Police Station at the time that Nathaniel Julies was shot dead.

Nathaniel’s family said he was at a nearby tuckshop when he was shot on August 28.

During the bail application of Ndyalvane and Whiteboy, the latter stated in her affidavit that she was the one who fired the fatal shot.

However, she said, it was Ndyalvane who had instructed her to pull the trigger.

She also said when she fired the gun, she did not know it was loaded with live ammunition.

Nathaniel was taken to the Chris Hani-Baragwanath Academic Hospital where he later died.

It was also revealed in court that Netshiongolo, who was on leave at the time of the incident, took orders from Ndyalvane to go and plant ammunition at the scene of the crime and cover Nathaniel’s blood with soil.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy face charges of murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Netshiongolo has been charged with defeating the ends of justice; accessory after the fact of murder for being in possession of a prohibited ammunition.

While Ndyalvane and Whiteboy were denied bail, Netshiongolo was granted R10 000 on his second attempt to apply for it.

ActionSA has indicated that it will be in court as well.

“ActionSA Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, John Moodey, who has also been appointed as the spokesperson for the family, will attend the court hearing of a slain Eldorado Park teenager who was killed by the police in August last year,” the party said on Thursday morning.

